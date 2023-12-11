46,872 Shares in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Acquired by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $117.30 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

