53,976 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 53,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. Alibaba Group accounts for about 4.5% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.2 %

BABA stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $179.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

