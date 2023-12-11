5,521 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,537,000 after purchasing an additional 749,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,303,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,214,000 after purchasing an additional 337,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after purchasing an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,606,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,712,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,353,000 after purchasing an additional 72,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $81.94 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

