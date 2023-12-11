900,000 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,780,000. NextEra Energy makes up 0.5% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,202,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,666,000 after buying an additional 274,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,230,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065,827. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

