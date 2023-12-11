Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) versus Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Head-To-Head Contrast

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) and Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Abacus Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 27.50% 9.41% 7.57% Abacus Life N/A -24.89% -10.11%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.7% of Noah shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Noah shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of Abacus Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $449.51 million 1.82 $141.59 million $1.89 6.77 Abacus Life N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Noah and Abacus Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Abacus Life.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Noah and Abacus Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 2 0 3.00 Abacus Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Noah presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.63%. Given Noah’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Noah is more favorable than Abacus Life.

Volatility & Risk

Noah has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Abacus Life has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Noah beats Abacus Life on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses. The company offers investment products, including domestic and overseas publicly raised and public securities investment funds, privately-raised investment funds, and private equity products; customized value-added financial services, such as investor education and trust services, as well as insurance brokerage services; and insurance products. It also provides onshore and offshore private equity, real estate, public securities, multi-strategy, and other investment products, as well as lending services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

