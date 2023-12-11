AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 3.2% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $53,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,603,000 after buying an additional 28,049,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,536,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,297,000 after buying an additional 12,515,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $151.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.57. The company has a market cap of $266.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.