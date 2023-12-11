Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,476 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

ACN stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.20. The company had a trading volume of 316,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,734. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.15. The company has a market cap of $213.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $340.67.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

