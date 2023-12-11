Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $15.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACCD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of ACCD opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Accolade has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $712.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accolade

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Accolade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Accolade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accolade by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Accolade by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

