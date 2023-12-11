Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 6.4%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.38 and last traded at $6.39. Approximately 121,169 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,045,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Acelyrin Stock Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). On average, research analysts forecast that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,550,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 32.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

