Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Increased by Karani Asset Management LLC

Karani Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 4.8% of Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Karani Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennon Green & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the software company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1,523.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 110,443 shares of the software company’s stock worth $54,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.46.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $620.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $570.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $628.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.33 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

