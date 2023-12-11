Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Raised to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
