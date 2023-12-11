Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) PT Raised to C$1.00

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$0.85 to C$1.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Adventus Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of CVE ADZN traded down C$0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.29. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,515. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.31. Adventus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$52.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

