Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.8% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,540.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD opened at $263.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $328.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 659,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,461,884.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.