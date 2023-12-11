Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 3.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $123.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $293.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average is $180.38. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $344.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

