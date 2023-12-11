Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alight

Insider Activity at Alight

Institutional Trading of Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alight by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 229.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 281,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 196,160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,361,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Price Performance

NYSE ALIT opened at $7.96 on Monday. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.