Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 550,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,715 shares during the quarter. Align Technology comprises about 6.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $194,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $221.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

