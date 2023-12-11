Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of ALIM opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp acquired 579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

