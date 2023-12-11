AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $28.68. AllianceBernstein shares last traded at $29.70, with a volume of 214,899 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AB

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $30,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 84.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.