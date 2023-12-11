Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $286.50

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 286.50 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 538237 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.57).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £493.68 ($623.57). In other news, insider Neeta Patel bought 187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £493.68 ($623.57). Also, insider Tim Scholefield bought 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,455 ($13,205.76). In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,180. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

