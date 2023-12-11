Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALL. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Allstate Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ALL opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Allstate has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,689,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 67,323.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,802,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,514,000 after buying an additional 1,799,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $190,865,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

