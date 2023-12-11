Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $144.09

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $144.09 and last traded at $144.04, with a volume of 322955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Allstate alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Allstate

Allstate Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth $33,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.