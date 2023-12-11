Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 117.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,927,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,056,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,697 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,217,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,846,230,000 after acquiring an additional 882,830 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.52. The company had a trading volume of 10,277,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588,193. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

