Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,560 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.27. 8,215,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,815,051. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.86 and a 12 month high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average of $129.62.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $28,795.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,927 shares of company stock worth $17,058,271 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

