Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $166.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $134.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

