Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $326,691.12 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $326,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,127 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 271,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

