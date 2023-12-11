Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Sells $326,691.12 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gc Investments Llc sold 4,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $326,691.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gc Investments Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Gc Investments Llc sold 14,411 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $1,038,312.55.
Shares of ALTR stock opened at $71.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -339.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Altair Engineering Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,487,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 9,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 350,345 shares of the software’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after buying an additional 346,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,144 shares of the software’s stock worth $314,217,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 11,174,200 shares of the software’s stock worth $805,772,000 after buying an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 116.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 505,127 shares of the software’s stock valued at $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 271,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.
