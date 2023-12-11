American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.45.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AEO opened at $20.17 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,861,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,578 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,929,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 265,284 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 52.8% in the second quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

