American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $47.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Equity Investment Life Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $55.75.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.
About American Equity Investment Life
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
