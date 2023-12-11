American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Receives $47.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,240.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James Louis Hamalainen sold 68,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $3,723,477.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,240.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 97,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $5,244,720.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 542,051 shares of company stock worth $29,282,539. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,253,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after purchasing an additional 142,611 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.2% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,522,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 13.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,736,000 after purchasing an additional 254,555 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $55.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.69. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $55.75.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

