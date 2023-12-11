Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $74.67

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Nicholas Sheridan Lewin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Raj Denhoy acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $49,972.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,167.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 139,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 19,529 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ESTA stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $599.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Establishment Labs has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $79.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.83.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 467.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

