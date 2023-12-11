Analysts Set Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT at $143.11

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.11.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FN

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FN opened at $166.25 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $183.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 432.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

(Get Free Report

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.