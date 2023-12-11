ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 1.72% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,670,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 648,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,740,000 after purchasing an additional 271,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,825,000 after purchasing an additional 191,402 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,466,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 120,178 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

ANIP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,350. The firm has a market cap of $996.86 million, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.91. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.47.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.92 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $1,129,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 293,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,561,404.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 6,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $333,103.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 996,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,475,573.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,074 shares of company stock worth $6,127,760 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Featured Stories

