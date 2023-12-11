Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) is KGH Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

KGH Ltd grew its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Antero Resources makes up approximately 6.2% of KGH Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. KGH Ltd owned 1.28% of Antero Resources worth $88,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 66.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 83.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,293,239 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $122,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414,100 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $45,267,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Antero Resources by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,068,962 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Antero Resources stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 3.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $103,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

