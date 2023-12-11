APA (NASDAQ:APA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on APA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.47.

APA stock opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. APA has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that APA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $356,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 552,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 129,355 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of APA by 831.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of APA by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,821 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of APA by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

