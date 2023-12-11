ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Shares Acquired by KGH Ltd

KGH Ltd grew its stake in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 431,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the quarter. ArcelorMittal makes up 0.8% of KGH Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KGH Ltd owned about 0.05% of ArcelorMittal worth $11,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 15,291.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,007,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,682 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth about $1,091,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 24.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 317.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,774,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $25.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.87 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.93%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

