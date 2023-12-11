Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Artivion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Get Artivion alerts:

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

In other Artivion news, CAO Amy Horton sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $36,431.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 105,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,086.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.