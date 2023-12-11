Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.
Artivion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AORT opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $740.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Artivion has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.
Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that Artivion will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AORT. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
Artivion Company Profile
Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.
Featured Articles
