Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.260 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $648.5 million-$649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $646.1 million. Asana also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to -0.100–0.090 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. FBN Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

ASAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.36. 1,986,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,505. Asana has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Asana had a negative return on equity of 80.39% and a negative net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 507,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,719,987.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 779,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,618,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 507,500 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,322,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,425,149 shares in the company, valued at $797,719,987.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,813,766 shares of company stock worth $49,736,848 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,192,325. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after buying an additional 352,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Asana by 8.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after buying an additional 163,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Asana by 69.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 26.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

