Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Down 4.4%

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $102.94 and last traded at $102.94. 103,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 463,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.69.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $139.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.54 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 391.76% and a negative return on equity of 570.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

