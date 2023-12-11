Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the quarter. Assured Guaranty accounts for about 3.3% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $15,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGO traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.06. 81,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.07. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.21 and a 52-week high of $72.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $2.35. The company had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,330,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

