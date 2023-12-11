Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$5.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$5.00 price objective on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$4.50 price target on Athabasca Oil and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.83.

Shares of ATH stock opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$2.01 and a twelve month high of C$4.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4636804 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

