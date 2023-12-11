Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVA. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Avista from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Avista from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of AVA opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. Avista has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

In related news, Director Donald C. Burke sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $82,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Avista by 231.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,048,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Avista by 624.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,057 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 163.8% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,949,000 after buying an additional 906,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 2,186.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 534,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after acquiring an additional 511,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

