Balentine LLC Buys 333 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

