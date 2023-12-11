Balentine LLC Grows Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after buying an additional 56,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ASML by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after acquiring an additional 83,577 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $696.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $529.01 and a 12-month high of $771.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $636.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $666.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

