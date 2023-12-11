Balentine LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,696 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 39,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 12,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 250,478 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $74,745,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.72.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $285.53 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.57. The firm has a market cap of $207.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,755 shares of company stock worth $5,380,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.