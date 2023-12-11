Balentine LLC Sells 16,333 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,333 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $34.53 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

