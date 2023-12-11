Balentine LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Balentine LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.