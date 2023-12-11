Balentine LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Balentine LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 168,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $37,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $229.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

