Banco Santander S.A. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,646 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after buying an additional 200,345,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $2,170,024,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $136.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,927 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,271. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

