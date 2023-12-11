Banco Santander S.A. Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 36,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $169.89 billion, a PE ratio of 72.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.95.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

