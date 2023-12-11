Banco Santander S.A. Has $32.63 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,078 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $32,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,094 shares of company stock valued at $49,249,606. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.15.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $453.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.54. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

