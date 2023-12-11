Banco Santander S.A. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 554.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,601 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 31,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2,321.5% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 44,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 528,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,827,000 after purchasing an additional 104,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $528,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $227.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

