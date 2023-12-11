Banco Santander S.A. Sells 13,027 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,027 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.1% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $86,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,919,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in NVIDIA by 55.5% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 54,562 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 19,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 173.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,730 shares of company stock worth $35,686,991 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $475.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $443.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

