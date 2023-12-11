Banco Santander S.A. Takes $102.44 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,435,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banco Santander S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $161.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $162.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

